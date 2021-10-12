Amit Shah’s ‘untiring efforts’ for peace in J&K, Northeast ‘has ushered in a new age’: NHRC chief

NHRC Chairperson Justice Arun Kumar Mishra (retd) Tuesday credited Union Home Minister Amit Shah for fostering a peaceful situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast and asserted that the “untiring efforts” of the minister has “ushered in a new age” for the regions.

“It is because of you that a new era has now begun in Jammu and Kashmir,” Justice Mishra said in his address during an event at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi to mark the foundation day of the National Human Rights Commission.

Shah was present at the event along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

Further stating that India has emerged as a powerful entity on a global level and received recognition as a new power, Justice Mishra attributed the achievement to the people of India, the country’s constitutional system and its leadership.

The NHRC chairperson also spoke about the selective definition of human rights and said that one cannot glorify terrorists and terrorism, claiming human rights. “History will not forgive us if human rights defenders do not criticise political violence,” he said.

“Calling such… terrorists, freedom fighters is inappropriate,” he said, without elaborating.

PM Modi, also in his address, expressed concern about “selective outrage” over human rights, saying that viewing human rights from a political lens is dangerous for democracy. “Looking at human rights with an eye on political gains and loss harms these rights as well as democracy. Selective behaviour is harmful to democracy and tarnishes the nation’s image. We must be wary of such politics,” Modi said.

The NHRC is a statutory body that was constituted on October 12, 1993 under the Protection of Human Rights Act for the promotion and protection of human rights.

The NHRC takes cognisance of human rights violations, conducts enquiries and recommends compensation to victims from public authorities besides other remedial and legal measures against the erring public servants.

