Amid rift, Amit Shah to meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray

BJP President Amit Shah will meet Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday. The meeting is part of ‘sampark for samrthan’ campaign launched by the BJP to inform people about the achievements of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in last four years. It comes at a time when relations between the two parties have been at a low and the bitter war of words that followed the parliamentary bypoll in Palghar.

The Shiv Sena, which is part of the National Democratic Alliance at the centre, did not heed to BJP’s request to fight the bypoll together. Relations have been strained for a while between the two parties. On Monday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that while the BJP would make all efforts to take along all its NDA partners in the 2019 elections, the party should stay prepared if the Shiv Sena decides to go it alone.

“The Lok Sabha bypolls in Palghar have broken the myth that the BJP cannot win elections alone… Striking electoral success is not difficult, provided we work harder,” he said at the party’s day-long meeting held at Vasant Smruti at Dadar in Mumbai.

The same day Sena MP Sanjay Raut attacked PM Modi and the BJP. “The Shiv Sena is the biggest political enemy of the BJP. The Sena’s radical Hinduism would prove problematic for the BJP,” he said.

Following the defeat in the Palghar bypoll, Thackeray had reiterated that the party would not forge an alliance with the BJP in the future. “Though the Sena has lost the Palghar bypoll, I refuse to accept defeat,” he told media after the results were declared. “The party would contest all future elections solo.”

The BJP, however, has launched an intensive campaign to inform people about the achievements of the government, with top leaders personally meeting influencing personalities. Shah, on Monday, met Ramdev and former Chief Justice of India R C Lahoti at their residence and apprised them of the government’s work over the last four years.

