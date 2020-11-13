Twitter removes Amit Shah’s profile picture citing copyright violation, reinstates later

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s display picture on Twitter was removed from by the micro-blogging site on Thursday, in response to a “report from the copyright holder”, news agency ANI reported. The social media platform, however, reinstated the photograph after some time.

Clicking on the senior BJP leader’s picture on his verified account showed a blank page with the message: “Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright holder.”

There were no other details available from the micro-blogging site.

According to Twitter’s copyright policy, “In general, the photographer and NOT the subject of a photograph is the actual rights holder of the resulting photograph.”

Recently, the social media platform had removed the display picture on the verified handle of BCCI, citing similar concerns.

