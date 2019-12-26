Time to punish ‘tukde-tukde’ gang, Delhi people should do it: Amit Shah on CAA row

Amit Shah blamed the Congress for misleading the people on the Citizenship Act. (File) Amit Shah blamed the Congress for misleading the people on the Citizenship Act. (File)

Accusing the Congress of instigating the violence in Delhi over the amended Citizenship Act, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked the people in the capital to punish the party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Congress party ke netritva me tukde-tukde gang jo Dilli ke ashanti ke liye zimmedar hai, isko dand dene ka samay aa gya hai. Dilli ki janata ne dand dena chahiye (The Congress-led tukde-tukde gang is responsible for spoiling the peaceful atmosphere in Delhi. The time has come to punish them. Delhi people should do it),” Amit Shah said while addressing an event organised by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). CAA protests LIVE Updates

Amit Shah further blamed the Congress for misleading the people on the contentious legislation, which grants citizenship to individuals who are Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain, or Parsi who entered India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Afghanistan by the cut-off date of December 31, 2014.

“Citizenship Amendment Act was discussed in the Parliament. Nobody (the opposition parties) said anything…Once they were out (of Parliament), they started misleading people,” the Home Minister further said.

Several students of Jamia Millia Islamia were injured as police entered their campus and lathi-charged them after protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in South Delhi turned violent on December 15.

Violence broke out in Darya Ganj on December 20, when a group of protesters agitating against the Citizenship Amendment Act resorted to stone-pelting after police tried to forcefully evict them. In the melee, one car was set on fire and several vehicles were damaged.

Exuding confidence about BJP’s performance in Delhi, Shah said the time was up for the Kejriwal government in Delhi and “lotus will bloom”.

“Delhi, you gave (us) all seven BJP MPs, now time to give BJP MLAs (a chance) in the next polls for development of the national capital,” Shah said.

Taking on Kejriwal, he said the AAP government obstructed Centre’s schemes. “Kejriwal has not implemented the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat. He only wants to put his name on our pet projects,” Shah said.

