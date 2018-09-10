Amit Shah to visit Jaipur on Tuesday

BJP chief Amit Shah will reach Jaipur on Tuesday and offer prayers at Moti Dungari Ganesh temple. (File) BJP chief Amit Shah will reach Jaipur on Tuesday and offer prayers at Moti Dungari Ganesh temple. (File)

BJP national president Amit Shah will be in Rajasthan capital on Tuesday to attend four programmes, during which he will address party workers and intellectuals, a party leader said Monday.

Shah will reach Jaipur on Tuesday and offer prayers at Moti Dungari Ganesh temple. He will then attend Sahkarita (cooperative) sammelan, Shakti Kendra sammelan, Prabuddhdjan (intellectual) sammelan and a meeting of public representatives of local bodies, state minister Arun Chaturvedi said.

On Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot’s tweet claiming that farmers were not getting fair amount of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and youths were unemployed, the state minister of social justice and empowerment said the Centre has increased MSP 1.5 times and state government has given employment to nearly 15 lakh people.

He said the Congress leaders should compare the figures during their rule with that during the present dispensation before commenting on anything.

