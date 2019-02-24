Amit Shah to Rahul Gandhi: If questions over Kashmir are being raised today, it’s because of Nehru

BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday said that the Kashmir issue persists till date due to the false policies of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, ANI reported.

Advertising

“I want to tell him (Rahul Gandhi) that if questions are being raised about Kashmir today, it’s because of your great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru. When our forces were going to conquer PoK, who stopped them? It was Jawaharlal Nehru,” Shah was quoted as saying by ANI during a rally in Jammu.

Hitting out at the political parties in Jammu & Kashmir, Shah called the Congress and J&K based NC and PDP as dynasts which worked for their own development rather than developing Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah affirmed that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country and “nobody can seize it from us”. He also said that the BJP government has zero tolerance for terrorism. “Jahan hue balidan Mookerjee (Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee), wo Kashmir hamara hai (Where Syama Prasad Mookerjee was martyred, that Kashmir is ours),” Shah said.

Advertising

Crediting the BJP government for bringing development into the state, Shah said that the Jammu and Ladakh regions have faced discrimination in the past but the BJP government opened doors of development for them.