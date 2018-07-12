Amit Shah to meet Saina Nehwal, Ramojii Rao as part of ‘Sampark se Samarthan’

BJP President Amit Shah (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File) BJP President Amit Shah (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal/File)

BJP chief Amit Shah will meet badminton player Saina Nehwal and Enadu group president Ramoji Rao in Hyderabad Friday as part of the party’s ‘Sampark se Samarthan’ campaign. Shah will be on a one day trip to the capital of Telangana tomorrow to review the party’s preparedness for the next Lok Sabha elections.

Shah will hold a review meeting with party’s vistaraks in the BJP’s state office there, after which he will attend the meeting of the Lok Sabha election management committee, the party said in a statement.

Besides Saina and Rao, Shah will also meet famous industrialist Srinu Raju at his residence in Hyderabad. With all the three eminent personalities, Shah will share the four years of unprecedented achievements of the Modi government, the statement said.

