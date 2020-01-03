Amit Shah to kick off BJP campaign to back CAA

Home Minister and party president Amit Shah. (File) Home Minister and party president Amit Shah. (File)

The BJP is set to launch an extensive campaign to counter the criticism against the new citizenship law with a rally by Home Minister and party president Amit Shah in Jodhpur Friday.

In his first major public address after Parliament passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) last month, Shah is expected to clarify the distinction between the new citizenship law, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

In a meeting held at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday evening, the party leadership decided to specify the differences between the three processes and urge people to not get confused.

“The Prime Minister has clarified in his address during a rally in Delhi that neither was there any discussion on NRC nor is it going to be implemented at the national level soon. We should communicate it to people so that the Opposition cannot take advantage of the situation,” said a BJP functionary.

The Jodhpur rally by Shah would be the first of 30 mega rallies planned by the BJP across the country to reach out to people on the new citizenship law, NRC and NPR. “The Opposition has been trying to mislead the citizens and to divide the people on the basis of religion by spreading lies about the Act. The party has to clarify and this rally will be part of the massive outreach programme we have planned,” Union Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told The Indian Express.

According to him, Jodhpur has around 25,000 refugees from Pakistan seeking citizenship under the new law.

