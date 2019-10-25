Amit Shah to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,378 crore in Gandhinagar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar Friday morning and will inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,378 crore in the next two days.

Addressing beneficiaries of severak central and state-run schemes such as Ujjwala Yojana, Mukhamantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and Widow/Old age pension schemes at Mahatma Mandir, Shah said, “A number of programmes have been organised for two-days in my constituency that encompasses parts of Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad. In these two days, projects worth Rs 1,378 crore will either be launched or bhoomi pujan performed.”

“A total of 32,000 beneficiaries will also be benefited from the programmes during these two days,” he added.

Shah also expressed his happiness over the fact that Gandhinagar is being targeted to become the first “kerosene-free” district of the country.

“Today as a token we are giving gas-kits to 1,000 women. The day, work of giving 16,000 gas-kits is completed, there will be not a single house in Gandhinagar where mothers and daughters have to use ‘Chulas’,” Shah said, adding that Congress governments in the last 70 years gave only 13 crore gas cylinders, while Modi government gave away the same number of gas cylinders in just five years of which 8 crore beneficiaries are in rural areas.

Shah said that his first priority is Gandhinagar and its citizens. “If every Lok Sabha member improves his or her constituency then the country automatically will improve. In this constituency, the foundations of development have been laid by Atalji, Advaniji and others. I just have to built on this. But I will assure you that I will work towards making Gandhinagar the best Lok Sabha constituency in the country,” he remarked.

“As a representative of this constituency, I am happy that I have given gas-kits to beneficiaries of kerosene-free Gandhinagar,” Shah added.

In the morning, Shah inaugurated projects worth Rs 350 crore, which included a Rs 70 crore integrated command and control centre, Rs 80 crore worth of “smart roads”, Rs 80 crore of underpass at GH-4 junction, a Narmada-based drinking water supply project worth Rs 37.53 crore, Rs 2.32 crore worth shelter home, Rs 3.75 crore worth of gardens at Kudasan, Sargasan and Raisan. Shah also gave away 480 housing units built under the Mukhamantri Awas Yojana at Kudasan worth Rs 75 crore.