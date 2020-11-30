Amit Shah to inaugurate 2 flyovers in Ahmedabad

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will virtually inaugurate two flyovers on Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway in Ahmedabad city, on Monday. The two bridges at Sindhu Bhavan Crossroads and Sanand Junction are expected to ease the traffic congestion on the busy road.

An official release from the state government said the bridge over Sindhu Bhavan Crossroads has been built at the cost of Rs 35 crore and the one over Sanand junction at Rs 36 crore.The inaugural function will be held at Sindhu Bhavan Crossroads and Shah will be virtually inaugurate the flyovers, it added.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel and Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja will attend the event.

