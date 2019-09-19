Amit Shah to deliver lecture on J&K move next week

Amid criticism of the Union government’s move to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah will deliver a lecture on the issue next week.

Advertising

The lecture — ‘Future of Kashmir after 370’ — would be the first extensive talk by Shah after his speech in Parliament on abrogation of special status to J&K and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories.

The lecture, organised by Dr Mangalam Swaminathan Foundation, a trust in the memory of Mangalam, late wife of R Balashankar, co-convener of BJP’s training and publication departments, is scheduled to be held at the Ambedkar International Centre on September 28.

“The lecture will be mainly for academia and intellectuals,” Balashankar told The Indian Express. The BJP has already launched a massive nationwide outreach programme on the issue. The party has identified 35 cities, mainly state capitals, where public meetings and awareness programmes will be held from September 1, and 370 smaller cities, where Union ministers, Chief Ministers and other senior leaders will hold awareness programmes.

Advertising

The focus of the party’s campaign has been on how the decision will help J&K develop and progress. On criticism about alleged human rights violation in the Valley, BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao said: “The number of incidents of human rights violation in the region has come down, and it will further improve. The government will undertake a number of political reforms and other initiatives, (and) you will have a progressive, decentralised and enhanced democratic participation through which a new crop of leaders down the line will get created.”

Rao told The Indian Express that the government is also taking steps to ensure a leakage-proof implementation of welfare programmes at the ground level. “The result will be insulation of large parts of Jammu and Kashmir from terror activities also,” he said.

J&K will soon have Block Development Council elections, which will enhance people’s participation in government programmes, Rao said.