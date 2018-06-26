Amit Shah to arrive in Bengal on a two day visit

BJP national president Amit Shah (PTI file photo) BJP national president Amit Shah (PTI file photo)

BJP national president Amit Shah will arrive in West Bengal on a two-day visit from Wednesday, a senior party leader said.

During his visit, Shah, is scheduled to address a rally in Purulia district, where two BJP workers were killed over three weeks ago. According to state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu, Shah will arrive in the city tomorrow morning and is scheduled to address a meeting of party workers followed by a closed-door convention of the party’s social media cell.

Shah will also address a meet of intellectuals of the city tomorrow, he said.

On June 28, he will visit Tarapith Temple in Birbhum district and offer puja. He will then visit Purulia for a public meeting and meet the family members of the deceased BJP workers, Basu said.

Bodies of two BJP activists – 35-year-old Dulal Kumar and 20-year-old Trilochan Mahato were found hanging in Purulia district on June 2 and May 31 respectively.

