Amit Shah to address rally in Jammu in first visit to J&K since BJP-PDP break up

In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the collapse of Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP alliance, BJP President Amit Shah arrived in Jammu on Saturday and is scheduled to address a rally later in the day. The BJP chief’s visit to the strife-torn state happens to be coinciding with the death anniversary of right-wing idealogue Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s death anniversary.

The BJP’s senior-most election strategist is expected to consolidate public support and explain the rationale behind calling off the alliance during the rally. On Wednesday, Shah had remarked that the decision to sever ties with the PDP had nothing to do with the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

He had blamed “pressure groups” in the state for stalling BJP’s efforts for an ‘equitable’ growth in all three regions (Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh) of the state and cited worsening law and order situation in the Valley for its decision to walk out of the PDP-led government.

“The balance in development which should have been there among the three regions of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh did not happen and there was also this (worsening) law and order situation,” he was quoted as saying by PTI, citing the reasons behind his party’s decision.

Shah will be addressing the public at a time when Prime Narendra Modi is addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Rajgarh. PM Modi also inaugurated the Mohanpura Irrigation Project there. The BJP president met state leaders in Haryana on Friday and took stock of the preparedness for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019.

