Amit Shah to address NRC issue in West Bengal today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting West Bengal today to clarify BJP’s position on the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Shah is scheduled to speak to BJP workers at Netaji Indoor Stadium and hold meetings with party leadership. He will also inaugurate a community Durga Puja at Salt Lake.

The seminar assumes importance as it is being held at a time when there have been 11 deaths in the state allegedly due to panic over the implementation of NRC in West Bengal. This will be Shah’s first visit to West Bengal since he assumed the office of the union home minister earlier this year.

Reiterating his stand that the BJP will implement National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal, state president Dilip Ghosh said, “The Opposition can say whatever they want, but we will implement the NRC in Bengal. We will identify and drive away infiltrators. Amit Shahji is coming to Bengal tomorrow and he will be here to say this. However, Hindus need not worry. Every Hindu will get citizenship.”

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has been protesting against the NRC. Banerjee, who had met Shah earlier this month in the national capital over the matter, has been building strong public opinion against the NRC exercise. The TMC supremo had led a rally against NRC on September 12 in the city. The West Bengal Assembly had in August passed a resolution against NRC and Banerjee had vowed not to allow its implementation in Bengal.

According to state BJP sources, Shah is likely to address all allegations by TMC and “misconceptions” created by it over NRC.

“The TMC has deliberately tried to create a panic in the state over NRC. So Amit Shahji will give us a clear picture over the issue and dispel all the fears and misconceptions,” a senior state BJP leader said.