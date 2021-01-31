Situation in Bengal under Mamata rule worse than Left: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that TMC leaders are joining the BJP in droves as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has failed the people of West Bengal.

“Mamata Banerjee should think why so many TMC leaders are joining the BJP. It is because she has failed the people of the state. By the time elections arrive, she will be left alone,” he said, hinting at more exodus from the ruling party.

Shah cancelled his visit late Friday, with the Bengal BJP citing “unavoidable circumstances” and the “situation in Delhi”. He addressed the gathering via video conference today.

Virtually addressing the party workers in Howrah, the BJP leader said that the Modi government is working towards ‘jan kalyan’ (serving people) and Mamata Banerjee’s government is working towards ‘bhatija kalyan” (serving her nephew) in Bengal.

Virtually addressing a public meeting in Howrah, West Bengal. #BJPGorbeSonarBangla https://t.co/l7aA6ahVpu — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 31, 2021

Referring to TMC’s slogan ‘Maa Mati Manush’ (Mother, Land and people), the home minister said that the party actually indulges in extortion, corruption and appeasement. He exuded confidence of forming the next government in the state and take it on the path of development.

Intensifying the turf war between the ruling TMC and the BJP ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal, former state minister Rajib Banerjee, who quit the TMC Friday, reached Delhi along with some rebel MLAs and leaders on a special flight Saturday. They met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and were formally inducted into the party at the Howrah event Sunday.

In December, former state minister Suvendu Adhikari quit the TMC and joined the BJP along with Bardhaman Purba MP Sunil Kumar Mondal, nine MLAs and several others at a Midnapore rally in the presence of Shah.