Can’t imagine country’s growth without south India’s contribution: Amit Shah

India’s development cannot be imagined without the very important contribution of the states of southern India, Home Minister Amit Shah said Sunday. “The ancient culture, traditions and languages of the states of southern India enrich India’s culture and ancient legacy. India’s development cannot be imagined without the very important contribution of the states of southern India,” Shah said while addressing the 29th meeting of the Southern Zonal Council at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting of the council – comprising the states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana, and the Union Territories of Puducherry, Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands – was hosted by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and was attended by his counterparts from the respective regions, besides top officials.

“The Modi government respects all of India’s regional languages and, therefore, at today’s Southern Zonal Council meeting, facilities have been made for translation into the languages of all states that are in the Southern Zonal Council,” Shah said at the meeting.

Zonal Council meetings are avenues to sort out issues between the Centre and states as well as those between states. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said 40 of the 51 pending issues were resolved in Sunday’s meeting. “Zonal Councils are advisory bodies in nature and yet we have been able to successfully solve many issues. The Zonal Councils provide an opportunity for interaction at the highest level amongst members,” the MHA quoted Shah as having said.

An MHA statement said the home minister expressed he would be happy to see delegates feeling free to speak in the language of their state in future.

The minister informed that in the last seven years, 18 Zonal Council meetings had been held, compared to which very few meetings were held earlier. “Now meetings of different Zonal Councils are convened regularly and this could happen only with the cooperation of all State Govts as well as Central Ministries and Departments,” the MHA said, quoting the minister.

Shah lauded the cooperation of states in fighting the pandemic. “We have been able to achieve 111 crore vaccine doses as of today during the Covid-19 pandemic. This is a big achievement and an example of cooperative federalism. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to leverage cooperative and competitive federalism to achieve all round growth in the country,” Shah was quoted as having said.

According to the MHA, the Zonal Councils discuss a broad range of issues which include boundary-related disputes, security, infrastructure-related matters like road, transport, industries, water, power, etc, matters pertaining to forests and environment, housing, education, food security, tourism and transport and so on.