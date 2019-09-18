Amit Shah targets Congress: People had begun to doubt multi-party system

HOME MINISTER Amit Shah on Tuesday targeted the Congress, saying it performed so poorly during its tenure that after 70 years of independence, people began to question whether the multi-party system had failed to realise the aspirations of citizens.

Shah said Congress fostered a “culture of policy paralysis” and there was widespread corruption in its regime. He also attacked the Congress on the security front, saying the borders were unguarded prior to 2014.

He said the state of the country during Congress rule was such that the common man was clueless as to where the nation was headed.

“After nearly 70 years of independence, there was a question in the minds of the people whether the vision of the founding fathers had really been realised. Whether the multi-party democratic system had failed to fulfil the aspirations of the citizens of the country,” he said, addressing an event of the All India Management Association.

Shah said the people were disappointed with the performance of the previous governments. “There was widespread corruption, our borders were not secure and our soldiers were dying every day, there was a total policy paralysis, lack of clear vision of the leadership, the economy was in doldrums, women didn’t feel secure and the youth was disappointed. There was a government where every minister considered himself as the PM, whereas, the PM himself was not considered as PM,” he said.

Shah said in this scenario, the nation in 2014 gave a resounding majority to the Narendra Modi-led government.

Talking more on how the “culture of policy paralysis” earlier has transformed into a bold decision making one, Shah said previous governments could take only five decisions in the past 30 years, whereas, the Modi government took over 50 decisions in last five years.