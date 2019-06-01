Amit Shah takes charge of Home Ministry, Rajnath Singh of Defence

Two days after he took oath for the first time as a Cabinet minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, BJP president Amit Shah Saturday took charge as the country’s new Home Minister. Shah was received at the North Block office by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials.

This is the first ministerial responsibility that Shah will take on in the government. Known to be close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the portfolio of the Ministry of Home Affairs effectively makes him No. 2 in the government. Having learned the political ropes through years of work in the RSS and the BJP in Gujarat, Shah will be expected to push key ideological projects of the Sangh Parivar. These could include faster rollout of National Register of Citizens and, perhaps, its application in other states.

Shah replaced Rajnath Singh who took charge as the Defence Minister today. After taking charge, Rajnath held a meeting with all the military top brass, according news agency PTI. The defence secretary and several other senior officials of the ministry were also present at the meeting.

Several other Cabinet members, including Prakash Javedkar and Babul Supriyo took charge of their respective ministry today. Javedkar was handed the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, while Supriyo took charge as MoS in the ministry.

Narendra Tomar Singh also took charge as Rural Development Minister. He was previously handling the Agriculture portfolio.

(With inputs from PTI)