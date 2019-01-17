Amit Shah will be discharged from AIIMS soon: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah, who is undergoing treatment for Swine flu at All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), is doing well and will be discharged in one or two days, the party said on Thursday.

Advertising

Shah was admitted on Wednesday night to the Old Private ward of the institute after he complained of fever and chest congestion. He had informed people about his illness Wednesday in a tweet. “I have been diagnosed with swine flu and treatment is on. By God’s grace, your love and wishes, will recover soon,” Shah tweeted.

“National President of BJP, Amit Shah ji, is doing well. He will be discharged in a day or two. Thanks everyone for your good wishes!”PTI quoted BJP’s media head and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni, as saying.

मुझे स्वाइन फ्लू हुआ है, जिसका उपचार चल रहा है। ईश्वर की कृपा, आप सभी के प्रेम और शुभकामनाओं से शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ हो जाऊंगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 16, 2019

The hospital in a statement said that a team of doctors are monitoring Shah’s condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Wednesday announced dates for five public meetings in the state and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party national president Amit Shah are scheduled to attend some of them. The party is planning to hold the first meeting on January 20, a day after the Trinamool Congress’s Brigade Rally.