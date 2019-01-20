Amit Shah, diagnosed with swine flu, discharged from AIIMS

BJP chief Amit Shah, who was diagnosed with swine flu last week, has been discharged from AIIMS hospital, Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni said on Sunday. Shah was admitted on Wednesday night to the old private ward of the institute after he complained of fever and chest congestion.

Taking to Twitter, the BJP leader posted, “I am glad to announce that our national president Amit Shah has recovered; has been discharged from AIIMS and has returned home. I thank everyone for their wishes.”

Last week, Shah had tweeted, “I have been diagnosed with swine flu and treatment is on. By God’s grace, your love and wishes will recover soon.”

The hospital, in a statement earlier, had said that a team of doctors were monitoring Shah’s condition under the supervision of AIIMS director Randeep Guleria.

Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to attend a few public meetings in the state this week.