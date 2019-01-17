Amit Shah suffering from swine flu as he tried to kidnap our MLAs: Congress leader Hariprasad

Accusing BJP chief Amit Shah of trying to topple the Karnataka government by kidnapping his party MLAs, senior Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Thursday said it’s because of his deed that the BJP president is suffering from swine flu. Shah was on Wednesday night admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after being diagnosed with swine flu.

“Bogus Chanakya tried thrice and failed. They are daydreaming. Amit Shah has kidnapped four Congress MLAs and their family members will file habeas corpus. That’s why Amit Shah is suffering from swine flu so he should calm down,” said Hariprasad.

The HD Kumaraswamy-led Karnataka government faced a setback recently after two independent MLAs decided to withdraw support. The crisis deepened further after it was reported that a few Congress MLAs were in Mumbai and were in touch with BJP leaders. The Congress alleged that the BJP was trying to poach its MLAs to topple the state government ruled by JD(S)-Congress alliance.

The BJP, however, rejected the allegations and instead accused the grand old party of trying to lure its MLAs in Karnataka.