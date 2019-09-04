Amit Shah undergoes operation for lipoma at Ahmedabad hospital

Toggle Menu
Amit Shah successfully operated for lipoma at a hospital in Ahmedabad
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah underwent a minor surgery for lipoma at the back of his neck Wednesday morning at KD hospital in Ahmedabad.

Shah is back home in Ahmedabad after the surgery. The hospital, in a statement, said, “Home Minister Amit Shah was successfully operated for lipoma at the backside of neck under local anaesthesia. After this minor surgery, he has been discharged.”

 

