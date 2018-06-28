Amit Shah slams Mamata govt over violence in West Bengal, says BJP workers sacrifice won’t go in vain

Amit Shah claimed that Bengal has not seen development under Mamata rule, but TMC goons have been empowered. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta) Amit Shah claimed that Bengal has not seen development under Mamata rule, but TMC goons have been empowered. (Express Photo by Subham Dutta)

Hoping to form the next government in West Bengal, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at the ruling TMC in the state for spreading violence. “If Trinamool Congress thinks that through violence they can continue to remain in power in Bengal, then I would like to challenge them that the sacrifice of our workers will not go in vain and their govt will not last long,” said Shah during a rally in Purulia.

Shah also attacked the Mamata government for not implementing Modi government’s schemes despite getting more funds from Centre than the UPA regime. “Development schemes of Modi government are not reaching to the people of West Bengal because of TMC government. Under the UPA government, the 13th Finance Commission gave West Bengal only Rs. 1,32,000 crore to West Bengal while, in the 14th Finance Commission, the BJP led government gave Rs. 3,60,000 crore for the development of the state,” said Shah.

He also claimed that Bengal has not seen development under Mamata rule, but TMC goons have been empowered. “Bengal didn’t develop but the goons of TMC developed. All factories have shut down in the state only bomb-making factories are running successfully,” said Shah.

Shah, who arrived in Kolkata for a two-day tour on Wednesday, have told the state BJP to go all out for next year’s Lok Sabha polls and win not less than 22 of the 42 seats in West Bengal. He also told party leaders that no excuses will be tolerated and instructed them to prepare for a ‘Bengal Yatra’ before the polls. Shah held meetings with the party’s election management team at the Port Guest House, after which he spoke at a closed-door social media convention. In the evening, he had a meeting with ‘vistaraks’.

