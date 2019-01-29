Congress has become 3G from 2G after Priyanka’s political entry: Amit Shah

Taking a jibe at Nehru-Gandhi family, BJP national president Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Congress will indulge in more scams with the inclusion of Priyanka Gandhi’s into active politics.

Advertising

Addressing a Ganatrantra Bachao Yatra at Contai in East Midnapore district, Shah slammed the “parivarvad” in Congress and said the party has become “3G from 2G”.

“Rahul baba (Gandhi) comes here often. There was 2G in the ten year long government of Sonia ji and Manmohan ji. There was Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi which means two Gs. There was corruption and scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore when it was two Gs. Now Priyanka Gandhi has come. Now if there are three Gs then what will be revised worth of all corruption and scams? The Congress has come up with a yojna to indulge in more scams by going from two Gs to three Gs,” Shah said.

The BJP leaders said both Congress and Trinamool Congress are two sides of the same coin which believe in “parivartantra” (family rule).

“Both Congress and Trinamool Congress are two sides of the same coin. There is parivarvad in Congress. There was Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and now there is Rahul Gandhi. Here in West Bengal too, after Mamata Banerjee there is her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Do you agree with this parivarvad? This cannot develop the country. They are saying the country needs a majboor (helpless) government. But we are saying the country needs a majboot (strong) government which only the BJP can provide,” Shah said.

Advertising

He also targeted chief minister Mamata Banerjee after her paintings were brought for crores by owners of chit fund companies. “Here hard-earned money of 25 lakh people were amassed by chit fund companies. The TMC government is doing nothing to return the money. They cannot do anything as Banerjee’s paintings were brought by chit fund company owners and her party MPs are involved in chit fund scams. If you bring a parivartan (change) here then the BJP government make efforts to return all the money to the people,” the BJP leader said.