Amit Shah calls 3 crore votes dropped in SIR ‘infiltrators’: ‘They never existed’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Hyderabad that the INDIA bloc rally held in Delhi on Sunday was not to save votes but to save infiltrators who form the vote bank of “Congress and company”.

Speaking at Hyderabad’s Mozamjahi Market on Monday evening, Shah, a BJP leader, said the SIR had identified three crore people as non-voters or infiltrators. “Now, I’m coming to what is causing a stomach ache for [Congress leader] Rahul Gandhi. Three crore votes were those which never existed. These votes were those of Bangladeshi infiltrators. Three crore people are such that they aren’t there. They aren’t around. Tell me whether these votes should be cut or not?”

He further said: “Who are these three crore people? They are infiltrators. Should we not remove them from the rolls? But Rahul ji says we shouldn’t remove them (from the rolls),” Shah said, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party would remove “every infiltrator from the electoral rolls”.

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He later said that the government was ready to hold a special session of Parliament on SIR, infiltrators and EVMs. “I challenge you from Hyderabad’s soil… If you have the courage, come for this discussion,” Shah said, adding that Gandhi wouldn’t come for the debate. “Because he knows that only anarchy keeps Congress in the news,” Shah said.

He further said: “Rahul Gandhi says that 13 crore people have lost their vote in the country. He is lying.” Of the 13 crore, 6.15 crore were people who had shifted to a different place, Shah said. “Should they get votes in two different parts of the country?” he asked the crowd. He added: “As many as 2.8 crore to 3 crore people are the ones who have died. Should their vote not be removed? Rahul Gandhi, who will cast the votes of those who have died? The Congress party. The Congress party wants to come to power by casting bogus votes.”

He further claimed that one crore of those removed were “duplicate voters”. “Shouldn’t one of the votes of the duplicate voters be removed or not?” he asked the crowd.

Responding to the Congress’ charge that the BJP was coming to power because of SIR, Shah said: “In 2014, there was no SIR. Modiji won that year. In 2019, Modiji won again, but no SIR was held. In 2024, Modiji won again, and no SIR was held. Modiji has come to power on the votes of Indian voters,” he said. He listed the states that the BJP and its alliance partners had won after the 2024 general elections.

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“After 2024, Maharashtra, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, Bengal and Assam were won. Now we are going to win Telangana too,” Shah said.

Referring to the recent Opposition mock impeachment session of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, Shah said: “It would have been good had Rahul Gandhi played the role of the Prime Minister in the mock parliament session because he would never be prime minister in the real parliament.”

To win in India, he said, “you have to be one with the country” and the people, and sweat it out.

“You hold the Constitution in your hand, but you don’t respect it and don’t allow the parliament to function,” Shah said.

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The country, the Home Minister claimed, had rejected “the Congress and company” and embraced Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “In the 10 years of their rule (UPA rule), they did 12 lakh crore worth of scams. Should the country be entrusted to them again?” Shah asked. The Congress party was on a ventilator, he claimed. “Can this ventilator party win over Modiji?”

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Congress had not fulfilled its six guarantees in Telangana, Shah alleged. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept all his promises. I will tell you what governance is. Modiji said Article 370 will be abrogated. Did it not happen? Modiji said Ram Mandir will be built. Did that not happen? He said that triple talaq will be removed. Did that not happen? Modiji said terrorism will come to an end. Did it not happen? Modiji also said that Naxalism will end. Is it not done? I also say that the country will soon be made drug-free,” Shah said, calling for a door-to-door campaign to “end the confusion around SIR that the Congress has created”.