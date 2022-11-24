Delhi police will ensure Shraddha Walkar’s killer gets strictest punishment at the earliest: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said that the Delhi police and the prosecution will ensure that Shraddha Walkar’s killer will get the strictest punishment at the earliest.

“I have my eye on the matter. The Delhi Police and the prosecution will ensure that whoever has committed the crime will get the strictest of punishments by the court,” Shah said at a Times Now Summit. “The Delhi Police had no role in the letter (written by Shraddha in 2020) that has emerged. Shraddha had sent a letter to the police under the Maharashtra government that she was being threatened and that she would be killed and cut into pieces. Even after that, no action was taken. Yesterday, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that there will be a probe into matter. Our government was not in power at the time, but strict action will be taken against whoever is responsible,” the Union Minister added.

Shah also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party over their allegations that the BJP is relying on videos to discredit them ahead of the Gujarat polls. In a reference to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, who has been facing the heat over two leaked videos, Shah said, “A jailed minister enjoying facilities in jail should be a question for his party, not ours. In all my years of politics, I have never seen that a party doesn’t ask for a minister’s resignation on moral grounds even after he has been jailed,” he added.

On the Uniform Civil Code, Shah said, from the Bharatiya Jan Sangh to the Bharatiya Janata Party, UCC has always been a promise of the party to the people of this country. “In a secular country, how can we have a religion-based law?” Shah asked. “The Bharatiya Janata Party is determined to implement UCC in the country and we will bring it but after all democratic discussions are over.”

“Except the BJP, no other party is in favour of the Uniform Civil Code. In a democracy, healthy debate is a necessity. There is a need for open and healthy debate on the issue,” the Home Minister added. He said that a panel under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court and High Court chief justices has been formed in three states, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Gujarat, and action will be taken according to their recommendations.

— with PTI inputs