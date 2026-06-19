Amit Shah sets 3-year justice delivery target, pushes use of AI in probes

“No matter how cunning a criminal may be, he cannot escape the combined power of law and science,” Shah said.

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the government is working towards ensuring that the entire criminal justice process — from registration of an FIR to conviction and appeals — is completed within three years, as he stressed greater use of technology, artificial intelligence and scientific evidence in crime investigation.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 26th All India Fingerprint Conference 2026 in New Delhi, Shah said the Narendra Modi government has undertaken comprehensive reforms of criminal laws since 2019 with the objective of making science and technology an integral part of the criminal justice system.

“NCRB-Abhigyan, CrPI, e-Prosecution 2.0 and e-Forensics 2.0 applications launched today will facilitate the speedy disposal of pending cases and help ensure timely delivery of justice,” Shah said after launching the applications developed by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).