Amit Shah seeks a BJP ‘hat-trick’ in Uttarakhand, targets 65 of 70 seats

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday urged BJP workers to conduct door-to-door outreach in Uttarakhand to ensure the party scores a “hat-trick” in the state by winning 65 of the 70 assembly seats in polls next year.

“Uttarakhand will be the first milestone in the (country’s) journey towards a developed India,” Shah said at an event organised here to mark the state’s 26th Foundation Day. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 62 development projects, totalling Rs 1,475.31 crore.

He dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s “vote bachao” campaign as a “ghuspathiya bachao” rally, and called for the removal of “infiltrators” from the electoral rolls and the country.