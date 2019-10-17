Toggle Menu
Need to rewrite history from India’s point of view: Amit Shahhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/amit-shah-savarkar-war-of-independence-bharat-ratna-6074600/

Need to rewrite history from India’s point of view: Amit Shah

Amit Shah's remark comes days after the Maharashtra BJP said in its election manifesto that the party would ask the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on Savarkar.

amit shah on savarkar, savarkar bharat ratna, veer savarkar bharat ratna row, amit shah on history rewriting, india news
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Source: PTI)

Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said the 1857 rebellion would have been regarded as a revolt had V D Savarkar not called it the first war of independence. Shah’s remark comes days after the Maharashtra BJP said in its election manifesto that the party would ask the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on Savarkar.

Inaugurating a two-day international seminar in Varanasi on ‘Guptvanshak-Veer: Skandgupta Vikramaditya’ at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Shah stressed the need to rewrite history from India’s point of view. “Indian history should be rewritten from India’s point of view. We do not have any research work on the struggles of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The sacrifices of Sikh Gurus and Maharana Pratap are also not authenticated. Had there not been Veer Savarkar, perhaps the revolution of 1857 would not have been history,”

Explained: Why BJP has dangled the promise of a Bharat Ratna to Savarkar

“It is our responsibility to write our history. How long are we going to blame the British? We don’t have to dispute anyone, only write what is truth and it will stand the test of time,” the Union home minister said.

Advertising

He also urged historians to write more about rulers like Skandagupta and Chandragupta, who had been not been given “enough due in the existing documented history”.

“Skandagupta Vikramaditya fought and won the war which even Rome lost against the alien enemy. He re-formulated the revenue collection method, administration and municipality,” Shah said.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said Savarkar had inspired “nationalism which is the core of nation-building”.

For latest coverage on Haryana and Maharashtra Elections, log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you the fastest assembly election 2019 updates from each constituency in both the states.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android