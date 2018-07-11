Amit Shah, Sam Pitroda, Subramanian Swamy to attend youth parliament event at Karnavati University

‘Youth Parliament of India 2018 — A Forum for Democratic Dialogues’ will see the participation of BJP president Amit Shah, apart from other Congress and BJP leaders. (PTI photo) ‘Youth Parliament of India 2018 — A Forum for Democratic Dialogues’ will see the participation of BJP president Amit Shah, apart from other Congress and BJP leaders. (PTI photo)

Issues currently under debate such as simultaneous elections, employment and entrepreneurship, and digital intolerance will be topics of discussion in a youth parliament being organised at Karnavati University in Gandhinagar beginning July 14.

‘Youth Parliament of India 2018 — A Forum for Democratic Dialogues’ will see the participation of BJP president Amit Shah, apart from other Congress and BJP leaders. Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chauturvedi will open the session on ‘Digital Intolerance’, followed by her BJP counterpart Meenakshi Lekhi and BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav.

The second day will see technocrat Sam Pitroda along with former Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Natarajan, Lok Sabha MP and president of BJYM Poonam Mahajan, Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Kiran Bedi speaking on ‘Employment and Entrepreneurship’.

Speaking on ‘One Nation One Election’ would be national media panelist of Congress Akhilesh Pratap Singh, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra, Congress leader Pawan Khera, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anil Jain and president of Indian Council for Cultural Relations as well as BJP national vice-president and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports and Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore along with Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel and Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Parshottam Rupala will be at the valedictory ceremony.

There will also be a spiritual discourse by Sant Bhagwan Param Poojya Sahebji, president of Anoopam Mission, Mogri towards concluding the parliament.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP president Jitu Vaghani and Minister of State Pradeepsinh Jadeja will participate in the inauguration.

Karnavati University, formerly called Unitedworld Group of Institutes, was granted private university status in March 2017 through the Gujarat Private Universities Act, 2017, and renamed. Till 2016, Jyotsana Yagnik, former special trial judge for 2002 Naroda Patiya massacre case, was heading the Unitedworld School of Law as director, after her retirement as judge. Yagnik had convicted former BJP minister Maya Kodnani and former Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi along with 30 others in the case. Kodnani was acquitted by the Gujarat High Court in April.

Speaking about the youth parliament, Ritesh Hada, president of Karnavati University, said, “With so many top names agreeing to be panelists and moderators, it took three to four months to finalise the event. We hope to make this an annual event.”

