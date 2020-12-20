Amit Shah roadshow in Bolpur today

On Sunday, Shah will first visit Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan to pay homage to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. (File)

PREPARATIONS ARE in full swing in Bolpur town in Birbhum district to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. Huge cutouts of Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leaders Mukul Roy and others have been put in Bolpur-Santiniketan Road where Shah will participate in a road show. In a bid to counter the BJP, posters of chief minister Mamata Banerjee highlighting her government’s achievements have also come up on the same road.

On Sunday, Shah will first visit Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan to pay homage to Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore. After attending several programmes in the university campus, Shah will visit the house of Bengali folk singer Basudeb Das Baul in Syambati area to have lunch.

“After having lunch there, he will offer prayers at a Hanuman temple before taking part in the road show. This will be followed by a press conference,” said Shyamapada Mondal, BJP’s Birbhum district president.

The entire stretch from Daakbungalow More to Chowrasta in Bolpur-Santiniketan Road have been decked in BJP party flags. A huge contingent of policemen along with central forces have been deployed as part of security arrangements. BJP national secretary Anupam Hazra visited the venue of the road show and the house of Basudeb Das Baul to oversee preparations. “We have decided to offer a traditional Bengali meal to Amit Shah ji. After his lunch, we will perform Bengali folk songs in his honour. It is indeed a moment of great honour to host the Union Home Minister at my house,” said the Bengali folk singer.

Meanwhile, BJP workers took out rallies in support of Shah’s visit and chanted slogans. Patriotic songs were also played at the venue of the road show. “It is going to be a massive road show. The people of Bolpur will give Amit Shah’s ji a massive greeting,” said state BJP vice-president Raju Banerjee.

The TMC refused to give much importance to Shah’s visit. “It is evident from such visits that everyone is coming here to fight with one woman (Mamata Banerjee),” said TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal.

