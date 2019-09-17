Amit Shah reviews security situation in J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a high-level meeting to review the security situation in the state at his North Block office. The meeting was attended by NSA Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and IB chief Arvind Kumar, among others.

Sources said issues ranging from infiltration from across the border, ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) and international border, presence of militants in the Valley, forced shutting of shops and markets and anticipation of public unrest were discussed.

The Home Minister was also given a detailed presentation on the security situation, particularly along the border and the LoC, a security official said.

Meanwhile, normal life remained affected in Kashmir for the 43rd day on Monday following the abrogation of Article 370. Most shops remained shut and public transport was off the roads. Internet services remained suspended.