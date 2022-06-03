scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, June 03, 2022
Must Read

Amit Shah reviews security situation in J-K after series of targeted killings

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha were among those who attended the meeting.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 3, 2022 5:44:18 pm
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with J & K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and NSA Ajit Doval holds a review meeting on security/law & order situation in Jammu and Kashmir, in New Delhi, Friday, June 3, 2022. (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday took stock of the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of a series of targeted killings in the Valley, officials said.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Manoj Pande, and Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha were among those who attended the meeting.

The home minister reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, a ministry official said. Security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra also figured in the meetings, the official said.

The meeting came after terrorists carried out a series of targeted killings in the Kashmir Valley that include non-Muslims, security personnel, an artist and local civilians.

Best of Express Premium
Tony Fadell Interview: ‘I see pain-killing products all over, you just ha...Premium
Tony Fadell Interview: ‘I see pain-killing products all over, you just ha...
From coercion to swindle to China link: The menace of rising loan app scamsPremium
From coercion to swindle to China link: The menace of rising loan app scams
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievancesPremium
Social media: Appeal panels may be set up for grievances
Explained: Supreme Court rejects pleas against excavation around Puri tem...Premium
Explained: Supreme Court rejects pleas against excavation around Puri tem...
More Premium Stories >>
Also Read |Kashmiri Pandit leaders say lower rhetoric, delink rehab, jobs

Two persons — a bank employee and a brick kiln labourer — were killed in Kashmir on Thursday while another labourer was injured in two separate incidents.

The bank manager was the ninth and the labourer was the 10th targeted killing in Kashmir since May 1. A woman teacher hailing from the Samba district of the Jammu region was shot dead by terrorists at a school in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Tuesday.

also read |Govt employees protest for 2nd day in Jammu, seek transfer from Kashmir

On May 18, terrorists had entered a wine shop at Baramulla in North Kashmir and threw a grenade, killing one person from the Jammu region and injuring three others.

Policeman Saifullah Qadri was shot dead outside his residence in Srinagar on May 24 while television artiste Amreen Bhat was gunned down in Budgam two days later.

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits, who were employed under a prime minister’s package in 2012, have been staging protests threatening mass exodus since the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in the Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir.
The high-level meeting chaired by Shah was the second such exercise in less than a fortnight.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar, Director General of Central Reserve Police Force Kuldiep Singh, Border Security Force chief Pankaj Singh, and Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh among other key officials took part in the meeting.

Earlier, Shah had an informal meeting with LG Manoj Sinha, Arvind Kumar, Secretary of RAW Samant Goel and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Dilbagh Singh.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 03: Latest News
Advertisement