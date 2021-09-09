Amit Shah reviews Kashmir security after Taliban takeover

Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Sources said Shah enquired about the security concerns arising out of developments in Afghanistan from top officials of the security establishment present in the meeting. He also took stock of the progress in development projects in the union territory.

“Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah held a meeting in New Delhi to review the security and development issues of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. He appreciated the initiatives on development taken by the UT administration to fulfill the vision of PM Shri @narendramodi,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a tweet.

Those present in the meeting included NSA Ajit Doval, Army Chief MM Naravane, R&AW chief Samant Goel, IB chief Arvind Kumar, J&K LG Manoj Sinha, BSF DG Pankaj Kumar Singh and CRPF DG Kuldeep Singh.

Concerns were also raised about the impact of developments in Afghanistan on radicalisation and recruitment in the Valley. “The Taliban victory in Afgjanistan is being touted by Pakistan as victory of Islam. It is likely to have an impact on radicalisation. Pakistan has also been able to engineer a government in Afghanistan over which it is likely to have considerable influence. Given its geopolitical importance at the moment, the western powers are not likely to put too much pressure on it to act against terror groups targeting India. All this could lead to greater violence in J&K is the current assessment. But one has to wait and watch how things pan out,” a security establishment officer said.

“This was the regular review meeting that the home minister takes periodically. However, given the developments in Afghanistan the focus was on security concerns arising out of there and its likely impact on the Indo-Pak border and the Valley. Generally the DGMO attends this meeting but the Army chief was called this time,” a Home Ministry official said.

Sources said the home minister was briefed about an uptick in infiltration from across the border even though the ceasefire between India and Pakistan continues to hold. He was also given a presentation on the security operations in the Valley and how encounters between militants and security forces had increased in the past few months.

Sources said even before Taliban took over Kabul in August, Pakistan had begun infiltrating terrorists into the Valley beginning July itself. There have been consistent intelligence inputs about armed terrorists crossing the border even in the absence of cover fire from Pak military due the two countries agreeing to respect the ceasefire agreement in February.

On the development front, Shah is learnt to have expressed satisfaction at the steps taken by the J&K administration to bring in investment in the Valley and generate jobs for the local youth.