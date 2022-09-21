scorecardresearch
Amit Shah reviews implementation of Bru agreement

In April, Bru migrants in Tripura had urged Shah to expedite the process of their resettlement.

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the implementation of Bru agreement with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and senior officials of the central and state government.

Two decades after they escaped ethnic violence in Mamit, Kolasib and Lunglei districts of Mizoram, 32,000 Bru migrants are now being permanently resettled in Tripura, courtesy an agreement signed by the Union government, governments of Tripura and Mizoram and the Bru migrants in January 2020.

“The agreement provides a comprehensive package for each family being rehabilitated. The number of rehabilitated families in Tripura is 6,959 families with a total population of 37,136. So far, 3,696 families have been resettled and the rest are in the process of resettlement. House construction completed for 2,407 families so far besides those under construction. Various certificates like permanent resident of Tripura certificate (PRTC), Scheduled Tribe certificates and Aadhaar card inclusion of names in the Electoral Rolls are being issued for the resettled Bru families,” an MHA official said.

