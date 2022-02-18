Amit Shah reviews developmental works in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday held a review meeting on the progress of developmental works and the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It was a routine meeting where the Home Minister takes stock of developmental projects in Jammu and Kashmir and reviews the security situation. The meeting was very satisfactory,” J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said after the meeting.

Sinha also expressed hope that this year the Amarnath Yatra would be held with required precautions. “The Covid threat is abating. We are hopeful this year we will be able to hold the Amarnath Yatra,” Sinha said.

The meeting was also attended by NSA Ajit Doval, chiefs of Intelligence Bureau and R&AW, Army chief M M Naravane and top officials of the Home ministry.

Sources said in the security review, the Home minister appreciated the various operations carried out by the security forces in the Valley even as he took stock of looming threats.

Sources said because of the winters, the infiltration from across the border is low and the security situation in the Valley is currently under control.