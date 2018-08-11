Amit Shah rejects scam charge in Rafale deal, says NRC not BJP agenda

BJP chief Amit Shah at the event in New Delhi. (PTI) BJP chief Amit Shah at the event in New Delhi. (PTI)

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday denied the allegations of a scam levelled by former Union Ministers Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha in the Rafale deal, and said the base price of Rafale fighter aircraft negotiated by the Modi government was less than what was finalised by the UPA.

Claiming that the government had already clarified on the matter following the opposition’s charges, he said: “Will you give credence to the (Union) Defence Minister’s statement or those who did not get jobs.”

Shourie and Sinha, both ministers in the NDA government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan had on Wednesday alleged that the scam in the aircraft deal was bigger than the Bofors scandal.

The BJP chief also claimed that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was not an agenda of the ruling BJP, but it is an issue related to the security of the country. Shah said that infiltrators were moving in the country and causing threat to the security of the nation, and that could not be called agenda of the BJP.

Replying to questions at a book launch event, Shah said that first the infiltrators would be identified and then other decisions — like where they will be deported — would be taken. Shah also said that infiltration was going on since 1970, but the Congress did not dare to identify the infiltrators.

On the eve of his visit to West Bengal for a mega rally in Kolkata, Shah said the posters being put up to criticise him would only act as crowd pullers.

He claimed the BJP would win 22 seats in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and also extend the win in upcoming Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The BJP chief said that all the constituents of NDA were intact and that the party was strengthening its organisation at booth level across the country.

