Calcutta HC directs govt to hold meeting with BJP, decide on granting permission to ‘Rath Yatra’

The division bench of Calcutta High Court Friday modified the single bench order, which had put on hold BJP’s Rath Yatra in Bengal till January 9, and directed the state chief secretary, home secretary and director general of police to sit with three BJP leaders by December 12 and decide on their proposed rallies.

The division bench has also directed the state government officials to take a decision on their rallies by December 14 and convey the same to BJP. The division also lifted the injunction on BJP’s Rath Yatra till January 9 by modifying the single bench order and disposed off the BJP’s petition.

“The division bench after hearing our petition directed the top three government officials- state chief secretary, home secretary and director general of police to sit with three of our leaders by Wednesday and convey their decision on our Rath Yatra by Friday. The court has also removed the injunctive part of the single bench order which barred us from taking out the rallies till January 9. It is a moral victory for us,” said state BJP vice-president Joy Prakash Majumdar who was present in the court.

Yesterday, the single bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty of Calcutta High Court rejected the BJP’s petition to allow them to hold Rath Yatras in West Bengal and put on hold such activities till January 9.

Challenging the single bench order, the BJP today moved the division bench of Justice Biswanath Somadder and justice Arindam Mukherjee which began hearing the matter at 12 noon.

The BJP had planned three Rath Yatras across Bengal starting from Cooch Behar on December 7. With the division bench order, the party will now have to revise the schedule after getting a response from the state government officials as directed by the court.