Amit Shah, Ramesh Pokhriyal complicit in JNU violence: Congress

The Congress on Thursday claimed that the violence in JNU was “officially sponsored goondaism” and alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal were complicit in it. The main opposition party also demanded the sacking of JNU’s Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, saying normality cannot return to the campus if he remains the V-C.

The Indian Express on Wednesday had reported that the HRD Ministry gave Kumar an ultimatum on December 11 to either accept a compromise formula to end the standoff with agitating students or resign. But in less than 48 hours, the then Higher Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam was himself shunted out.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Talks were held between the HRD Ministry Secretary and the vice chancellor and an agreement in principle was evolved. But it is strange that the Secretary at HRD Ministry has since been transferred whereas the V-C is still holding on to this position.”

The Congress said it was strange that the police had not been able to arrest a single person even 72 hours after violence rocked JNU, and argued there was deliberate negligence. “The incident that occurred in JNU was not a sudden development. It was planned. Who was behind it, we all know very well. My charge is that…both the HRD Minister and the Home Minister were involved in it… it was nothing but officially sponsored goondaism,” he said.

Ramesh demanded that those behind the violence must be identified and arrested immediately. He said 72 hours have passed and Delhi Police knows who should be arrested but no arrest has been made so far in this regard. “This is a deliberate negligence,” he alleged.

“We demand that the culprits who have been identified, who are responsible for this violence that occurred 72 hours back, should be arrested without any further delay. It has become amply clear that as long the present vice chancellor remains in his position, there is no scope for normalisation of the campus situation. The government should ask the V-C to resign forthwith,” he said.

