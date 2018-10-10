LIVE updates: Amit Shah in Telangana, Rahul Gandhi to address ‘Maha Sankalp’ in Bikaner

BJP President Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh and Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan. (File/twitter) BJP President Amit Shah in Madhya Pradesh and Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan. (File/twitter)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a ‘Maha Sankalp’ rally in Rajasthan’s Bikaner on Wednesday, the second day of his two-day visit to the election-bound state, and BJP chief Amit will attend a public meeting in Telangana’s Karimnagar.

Gandhi, on Tuesday, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje at the latter’s stronghold in Dholpur over the BJP’s economic and agricultural policies. “For four-and-a-half years, Narendra Modi has been the Prime Minister and Vasundhara Raje has been your Chief Minister… Just tell me, what did the BJP do for the poor, the farmers, he asked at the rally in Dholpur’s Mania, 10 km from the Uttar Pradesh border.

In Telangana, Shah will be meeting booth presidents and Shakti Kendras in charges in Nampally. Addressing a rally in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, Shah called Rahul Gandhi “Shaikh Chilli”(a simpleton) and said he should “stop daydreaming” about forming a government in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP has taken root. He also alleged that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties had opposed the National Register of Citizens (NRC) when 40 lakh such settlers were identified under the exercise.