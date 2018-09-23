Has Rahul Gandhi formed ‘mahagathbandhan’ with Pakistan against PM Modi, asks Amit Shah

Amit Shah said both Rahul Gandhi and Pakistan want PM Modi removed from office. (File) Amit Shah said both Rahul Gandhi and Pakistan want PM Modi removed from office. (File)

Following Rahul Gandhi’s blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over former French President Francois Hollande’s revelations on the Rafale deal, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday asked if the Congress chief had formed an “international mahagathbandhan” with Pakistan as both want Modi removed from office.

Shah made the comment while retweeting Pakistan l&B Minister Fawad Hussain post in which he used Gandhi’s remarks attacking Modi over the Rafale deal to allege that India called off talks to deflect attention from the “mega corruption scandal”.

“Rahul Gandhi says ‘Modi Hatao’. Pakistan says ‘Modi Hatao’. Now Pakistan also supports Rahul Gandhi’s baseless allegations against PM Modi. Is Congress forming an International Mahagathbandhan against PM Modi?” Shah tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi says ‘Modi Hatao’

Pakistan says ‘Modi Hatao’ Now Pakistan also supports Rahul Gandhi’s baseless allegations against PM Modi. Is Congress forming an International Mahagathbandhan against PM Modi?#NaPakNaCongresshttps://t.co/eHBs0DGfBP — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 22, 2018

Miffed with New Delhi over its decision to call off the bilateral meeting between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan on the sidelines of the UNGA this week, Hussain said it was a ploy to ‘divert’ people’s attention from the ‘mega corruption scandal’ and the calls for resignation of PM Modi.

“We reject war-mongering by ruling elite of India. Everyone knows Indian govt strategy is to use hate-mongering against Pak basically to bail PM Modi from the call for resignation post-French jets Rafael deal and divert the attention of Indian public from this mega corruption scandal,” the I&B minister said.

Hollande was quoted in a French media report as purportedly saying that the Indian government proposed Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence as the partner for Dassault Aviation in the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale jet fighter deal and France did not have a choice. Refuting the charges, BJP has said that Dassault and Reliance had entered into an agreement as early as 2012 when the UPA was in power.

