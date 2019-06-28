Amit Shah proposes 6-month extension of President’s Rule in J&K; says polls by year end

Speaking in Lok Sabha, Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah Friday proposed a six-month extension of President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir. He also informed Parliament that Assembly elections in the state would be held by the end of the year.

Advertising

“The Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir is not in existence, so I have brought a Bill to extend President’s Rule for six months,” Shah told MPs. “The Election Commission has held talks with the Centre and all political parties and decided that it would be possible to hold elections at the end of this year.”

Shah said the elections were delayed due to Ramzan, the Amarnath Yatra and security reasons.

Shah added that the situation in the state was being monitored by the Centre. “In the past one year, this government has done a lot of work to root out terrorism from J&K,” he said.

Follow live updates on Parliament

Advertising

“Jammu and Kashmir has seen blood-stained elections in the past. But there was no violence during the Lok Sabha elections. This shows that the law and order in Jammu and Kashmir is better,” he added.

“For the first time, the people are feeling that Jammu and Ladakh are also part of the State. The issues which have been pending for years have been settled by the Prime Minister and Home Minister of the country in the last year,” Shah said.