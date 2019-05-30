Amit Shah set to join Modi cabinet

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday, BJP’s Gujarat chief Jitu Vaghani said party president Amit Shah will join the Union cabinet of the new government headed by Narendra Modi. It is not yet known which ministry Shah will be in charge of.

Vaghani tweeted that he has congratulated Shah on his induction in the Union Cabinet.

Shah contested and won from the Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat in his first Lok Sabha elections. In 2014, when the BJP came to power in the Centre, he took the reins from Rajnath Singh as the party president. He was also the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat.

Known to be a close confidant of Modi since his Gujarat days, Shah spearheaded the party’s national campaign. BJP alone won 303 seats in the 543-member house. In states like West Bengal, BJP won 18 seats, only four less than the Trinamool Congress which won 22.

Shah is also attributed to maintaining the BJP’s relations with allies like the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, and the JD(U) in Bihar.

Prior to the oath-taking ceremony at 7 PM Thursday, Shah has held multiple meetings with Modi to finalise names for ministerial berths in the new government.