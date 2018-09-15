Centre will come up with action plan to rein in fuel prices soon, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah blamed international developments for the rising petrol and diesel prices. (File) Amit Shah blamed international developments for the rising petrol and diesel prices. (File)

Trying to allay fears over the rising fuel prices, BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday said the government would come out with a solution soon. Blaming US’ trade war with China and tensions with oil-producing countries for the spiraling petrol and diesel prices and the depreciation of the rupee, Shah said both the government and the BJP were concerned about the developments.

“It is due to some developments that took place globally. (The) trade war between US and China and issues between the US and oil-producing countries. We are also concerned about this. A solution is also being found out. Within a short time, the government will take a stand on these issues and come out,” Shah said at a press conference in Hyderabad.

Even as the Opposition protested against the rising fuel prices across the country on Monday, the government ruled out any immediate reduction in excise duty in order to bring down the retail prices of auto fuels, and instead urged the states to take action.

While petrol price touched Rs 81.63 per litre in New Delhi on Saturday, diesel prices mounted to Rs 73.54 per litre. On Friday, the rupee gained 34 paise or 0.47 per cent to close at a one-week high of 71.85 against the US dollar. However, Shah made it clear that the impact on rupee was “far less” than compared to other currencies.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd