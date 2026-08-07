‘Comes daily, stays till late night’: Kiren Rijiju amid calls for Amit Shah in House

‘Amit Shah, sadan mein aao‘ – the Opposition has been relentless in demanding the Union Home Minister appear in Parliament and respond to allegations that Delhi Police used excessive force against students gathered at Jantar Mantar for the July 20 protest.

Shah, however, has not obliged, so far.

And the Opposition has repeatedly stalled proceedings in both Houses as they demand his presence.

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On Friday morning too protests in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha forced an adjournment for the weekend.

The Home Minister, though, has not stayed away from the Parliament building. On Thursday, for example, he met a delegation of Christian leaders – including DMK MP P Wilson – to hear concerns over the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill.

Rijiju defends Shah

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju rose to his defence this morning, declaring to the Opposition MPs that they could not dictate union ministers’ schedule or demand responses. “Home Minister Shah comes to Parliament every day and stays till late night,” he declared, urging the protesting Members of Parliament to stop their “drama” of disrupting the House.

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Rijiju also said the Chair had just made an observation on the opposition’s demand – referring to Thursday’s nudge to the Centre to heed the protesting MPs’ demand – and that no instruction had been given for any minister to come to the House.

Opposition MPs, however, continued to protest.

Parliament adjourned for weekend

When Rajya Sabha proceedings began at 11 am, they again raised slogans for Shah’s presence.

Over in the Lok Sabha too, where Rijiju was seated, opposition leaders shouted for Amit Shah to appear.

Reports indicated Rijiju and Shah met – in Parliament – after both Houses were adjourned.

Outside Parliament cries for Shah to appear remained as loud.

‘Home Minister is absent’

Congress MP KC Venugopal, among the protesting opposition leaders, told reporters: “This placard is very clear. Our Home Minister is absent. He is missing from the Lok Sabha and from Parliament. Why is he running away from Parliament?”

“We requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to give directions in the same regard,” he said, “But we do not understand why he is not coming to Parliament when only four days are left.”

On Thursday, the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan told the Centre to “consider the request”.

Addressing Rijiju, the Rajya Sabha Chairman said, “I request you to consider the request for the Home Minister to come to the House; as Parliamentary Affairs Minister, you can echo the sentiments of the Opposition to the Home Minister.”