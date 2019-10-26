Amit Shah on two-day visit to Gandhinagar, to inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,378 crore

Advertising

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar Friday morning, said he would inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,378 crore on Friday and Saturday.

“In these two days, projects worth Rs 1,378 crore will either be launched or bhoomi pujan performed,” Shah said, addressing beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana, Mukhamantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and Widow/Old age pension schemes at Mahatma Mandir. “A total of 32,000 beneficiaries will benefit from the programmes in these two days,” Shah added.

Addressing a gathering here, the BJP president said, “If all MPs focus on their constituencies, the condition of entire country would improve automatically. In past MPs of this seat (his Lok Sabha seat Gandhinagar, be it Atal Bihari Vajpayee or L K Advani, have already built a strong foundation here. I just have to build over this foundation.”

Shah also expressed happiness over the fact that Gandhinagar is being targeted to become the first “kerosene-free” district of the country. “Today as a token we are giving away gas kits to 1,000 women. The day 16,000 gas kits are distributed, there will not be a single house in Gandhinagar where people will have to use chulas,” Shah said adding that Congress governments in the last 70 years gave only 13 crore gas cylinders, while Modi government achieved the same in just five years of which 8 crore beneficiaries are in rural areas.

“My priority will always be Gandhinagar seat and its people. My aim is to make it the best constituency in the country. I am happy that I have given away gas kits to beneficiaries of kerosene-free Gandhinagar,” Shah added.

Amid government formation efforts in Haryana and Maharashtra, Shah on Friday evening rushed to Delhi, PTI reported, adding that state officials said he would be back Saturday morning for scheduled engagements on the day.

On Friday, the BJP president inaugurated projects worth Rs 350 crore in Gandhinagar, including a Rs 70-crore integrated command and control centre, Rs 80-crore worth “smart roads”, Rs 80-crore worth underpass at GH-4 junction, a Narmada-based drinking water supply project worth Rs 37.53 crore, Rs 2.32-crore worth shelter home, Rs 3.75-crore worth gardens at Kudasan, Sargasan and Raisan.

Shah also handed over keys of 480 houses to the beneficiaries of Mukhyamantri Awas Yojna at Kudasan worth Rs 75 crore. He is slated to inaugurate projects in South Bopal and Sanand areas of Ahmedabad Saturday.