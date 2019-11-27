Amit Shah on SPG bill: Previous govts diluted law, amendment will restore its original intent

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah Wednesday asserted that the SPG (Amendment) Bill will restore the law’s original intent as it was enacted in 1988, which is to only protect the prime minister and former prime minister.

In an apparent reference to the decision to give the elite SPG cover to members of the Gandhi family, which included Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, and Priyanka, Shah accused the previous governments of amending the original law from time to time to “dilute” it. He said, “SPG was created to protect the prime minister and the amendment is meant to make SPG more efficient.”

The Modi government recently withdrew the SPG cover from the Gandhi family members and introduced a Bill that will not only deprive immediate families of Prime Ministers of security — unless they stay in the official residence — but also restrict the cover to former PMs and their families to five years.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) (Amendment) Bill proposes to also rescind protection provided to family members of former PMs soon as they lose the SPG cover.

The Bill says SPG will provide security to “the Prime Minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence; and any former Prime Minister and such members of his immediate family as are residing with him at the residence allotted to him, for a period of five years from the date he ceases to hold office of Prime Minister.”

In the existing law, the provision concerned limits itself to protection for “immediate family members” and does not speak about where they should reside. It also guarantees protection for only one year after demitting office, and then the continuation of the SPG cover beyond that period based on threat perception reports given by central intelligence agencies.

The Bill, in that sense, guarantees SPG protection to former PMs for five years.

The SPG was set up in 1985, after the assassination of Indira Gandhi the year before. Parliament passed the SPG Act in 1988, dedicating the group to protecting the Prime Minister. At the time, the Act did not include former PMs or family members. The V P Singh government withdrew SPG protection given to his predecessor Rajiv Gandhi.

After Rajiv’s assassination in 1991, the law was amended to offer SPG protection to all former PMs and their families for at least 10 years.