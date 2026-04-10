‘BJP can never ally with those building Babri Masjid in Bengal’: Amit Shah on Humayun Kabir row

Amit Shah on Friday said that the BJP would rather sit in the Opposition than ally with someone who is building Babri Masjid in West Bengal. Amit Shah was speaking at an event in Kolkata while releasing the BJP manifesto.

Reacting to the TMC’s charge of the BJP paying former Trinamool Congress leader Humayun Kabir to topple the Mamata Banerjee government, Shah said: “Mamata ji can make 2,000 videos. Humayun Kabir and the BJP are like south pole and north pole; we can never unite. BJP will never ally with those who are building Babri Masjid in Bengal; we’d rather sit in the Opposition for 20 years.”