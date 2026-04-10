‘BJP can never ally with those building Babri Masjid in Bengal’: Amit Shah on Humayun Kabir row

Amit Shah on Friday said that the BJP would rather sit in the Opposition than ally with someone who is building Babri Masjid in West Bengal. Amit Shah was speaking at an event in Kolkata while releasing the BJP manifesto.
Reacting to the TMC’s charge of the BJP paying former Trinamool Congress leader Humayun Kabir to topple the Mamata Banerjee government, Shah said: “Mamata ji can make 2,000 videos. Humayun Kabir and the BJP are like south pole and north pole; we can never unite. BJP will never ally with those who are building Babri Masjid in Bengal; we’d rather sit in the Opposition for 20 years.”
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: On the viral video of AJUP founder Humayun Kabir, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “You may be unaware of Mamata Ji’s capabilities; she is capable of producing 2000 such videos. Humayun Kabir and the BJP are like the South Pole and the North… pic.twitter.com/zgfSJbJeFy
The controversy surrounding Humayun Kabir erupted after a purported sting video surfaced ahead of the West Bengal elections. The clip, circulated by TMC leaders, allegedly shows Kabir discussing a massive financial deal and claiming links with the Bharatiya Janata Party.
He is also purportedly heard talking about strategies to influence minority voting patterns. In the video, Kabir is allegedly heard saying that he has received Rs 200 crore as an advance of a Rs 1,000 crore deal to execute the plan.
Kabir has denied the allegations, calling the video doctored and politically motivated. The row prompted Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen to break its alliance with Kabir’s AJUP.
Humayun Kabir’s ‘Babri Masjid’
Kabir was suspended fdom the Trinamool Congresslast year when he announced his plans to build a ‘Babri Masjid’ last year. On December 6, the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, Kabir laid the foundation for the Murshidabad replica.
Following this, Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee called him a “traitor”, accusing him of “betraying the party”.
Abhishek Chakraborty is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express in Delhi, working at the intersection of digital-first journalism, editorial decision-making, and audience engagement. He is closely involved in shaping and commissioning stories for the digital platform, with a focus on breaking news, explanatory journalism, and sharp, reader-oriented presentation.
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Education and interest areas: Abhishek holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science and a graduate degree in Journalism. His academic grounding informs his reportage and editing, particularly on politics, governance, and public policy. He is interested in the future of digital journalism, newsroom transformation, and the evolving relationship between technology, platforms, and public discourse.
Abhishek hails from Assam's Guwahati and is proficient in English, Bengali, Assamese and Hindi. When not in the newsroom, Abhishek can be found exploring food trails around Delhi and Northeast India. In his leisure, Abhishek likes to go on long drives or bike rides, play cricket and games, and explore historical places.
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