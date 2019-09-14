Amit Shah on Hindu Diwas 2019: ‘Hindi can string India together in unity’

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday made an appeal to make Hindi the “common” language in India. Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said it was important to have a common language in the country that becomes the “mark of India’s identity globally”. He added that Hindi has the ability to “string the nation together in unity”.

“India is a country of many different languages, and each language has its own significance, but it is necessary to have a common language that becomes the mark of India’s identity globally. Today, if there is one language that has the ability to string the nation together in unity, it is the Hindi language which is the most widely spoken and understood language in India,” Shah tweeted.

Pushing for “one language” across India, he added, “Today, on the occasion of Hindi Day, I appeal to all the citizens of the country that we should increase the use of our mother tongue and also use Hindi language, and contribute in fulfilling the dreams of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and iron man Sardar Patel of using one language in the country. Happy Hindi Diwas.”

आज हिंदी दिवस के अवसर पर मैं देश के सभी नागरिकों से अपील करता हूँ कि हम अपनी-अपनी मातृभाषा के प्रयोग को बढाएं और साथ में हिंदी भाषा का भी प्रयोग कर देश की एक भाषा के पूज्य बापू और लौह पुरूष सरदार पटेल के स्वप्प्न को साकार करने में योगदान दें। हिंदी दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 14, 2019

India celebrates Hindi Diwas annually on September 14. The day marks the importance of the language and showcases its rich history and socio-political significance. The Constituent Assembly of India had, in 1949, recognised and adopted Hindi — an Indo-Aryan language — as the official language of the newly formed nation on this very day.