Provocative remarks by BJP leaders might have influenced Delhi poll results: Amit Shah

Breaking his silence on BJP’s lackluster performance in the Delhi Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said the party’s performance might have suffered due to provocative statements made by its leaders.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit in New Delhi, the Home Minister said statements like ‘goli maro’ and ‘Indo-Pak match’ should not have been made and underlined that the BJP has distanced itself from such remarks.

On the nation-wide protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), Shah said: “Everyone has a right to protest peacefully. Anyone who wants to discuss issues related to CAA with me can seek time from my office; will allot time within three days.”

On Tuesday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed back to power after Delhi saw a bitter and vitriolic campaign. The party has won 62 seats in the 70-member House, while the BJP improved its tally marginally by bagging 8 seats. The Congress, on the other hand, had to face the ignominy of having drawn a blank in the second consecutive assembly election in the capital.

The AAP’s resounding victory comes nearly eight months after it suffered a severe drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls in which the party drew a blank while the BJP won all the seven seats.

